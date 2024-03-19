Dane Chisholm claims Featherstone Rovers ‘haven’t mentioned’ the money he is owed

DANE CHISHOLM has claimed Featherstone Rovers ‘haven’t mentioned’ the money he is owed in the club’s press release yesterday.

Featherstone’s current chairman Mark Campbell, who has outlined his intention to step down once the “cash flow issue” at the Millennium Stadium has been sorted, sent out a lengthy statement yesterday regarding the financial challenges at Rovers.

In the statement, Campbell referenced a number of past players that the club owed money to, revealing that agreements had been made to ensure this would no longer be a problem moving forward.

However, one former Featherstone player – Chisholm – has claimed that, in the statement, there was no mention of the halfback being owed money.

Chisholm posted on social media: “No mention of what I’m owed worries me. The numbers don’t add up.”

The statement it was referenced that “there is currently £8.5k owed in respect of unpaid salaries from the (20)23 season.”

Chisholm, who now resides back in Australia after leaving Rovers at the end of the 2023 Championship season, made six appearances for Featherstone after joining midway through last year from Keighley Cougars.

Prior to that, the 33-year-old had previously had a four-year spell at the Millennium Stadium.

