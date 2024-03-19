Hull KR and Leigh Leopards set to appeal charges at Tribunals

HULL KR and Leigh Leopards will be heading to Operational Rules Tribunals tonight to appeal charges aimed at Corey Hall and John Asiata respectively.

Hall was charged with a Grade D Head Contact offence whilst playing for KR’s reserves at the weekend, whilst the Leopards will be appealing Asiata’s charge of Grade A Dangerous Contact in Leigh’s defeat to St Helens almost three weeks ago.

At the time, Leigh head coach Adrian Lam said that the club was appealing on principle, saying: “It’s the principle of it. It’s something we feel very strongly about that players are being charged at the moment that shouldn’t be charged,” Lam said.

“Just for the sake of that, we are fighting to ensure that John doesn’t get a warning because after three warnings you get a week’s suspension. We are trying to ensure it won’t be on his record.

“But it’s more to do with the principle in the act of the tackle. He tackles the attacking player at hip height before he lifts a leg and that makes him slip down.

“We see nothing wrong with that and we will fight that and support our players every single time if we feel there is an injustice there.”

The Tribunal will begin at 5.30pm.

