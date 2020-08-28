Huddersfield Giants’ Aaron Murphy joins Bradford Bulls

Bradford Bulls have made their latest signing in the shape of Huddersfield Giants stalwart Aaron Murphy.

As revealed first by League Express, the 31-year-old becomes the club’s second arrival ahead of the 2021 campaign after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

He will link up with Danny Brough, another new Bradford signing who he won the League Leaders’ Shield with in 2013.

His move to the Bulls brings an end to 13 years in Super League, having started with Wakefield before spending the last nine seasons with the Giants.

“I feel he is one of biggest signings the club has made since I came in,” said head coach John Hear.

“He will add greatly to the group because he is a real team before self player and he is the type of person we want to join the group.

“He is a warrior, you can see through how he plays he leaves nothing at all on the pitch and is key in the dressing room.

“He is very honest, hard working, tough and gives his all week in week out you don’t worry about him he is consistently good.

“Edging towards 300 super league games that’s a fair few runs on the board and he has played in every position except halves and hooker, so not only is he a warrior he is very versatile.

“It is another sign that the club is getting a reputation as a well-run club and he believes in the project, very good sign, I feel there is absolutely no negative in the signing.”