Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC receive boosts in 21-man squads

Tui Lolohea is back in contention for Huddersfield Giants, having been named in their 20-man squad to welcome Hull FC on Friday.

The fullback has missed the past two matches with an ankle injury but could return to Ian Watson’s side this week.

The only other changes to the Giants squad see Oliver Russell serve his suspension and Leroy Cudjoe return from his own ban, while Jack Ashworth replaces Nathan Mason.

Jermaine McGillvary, Ricky Leutele (both knee), Chris Hill (calf) and Jack Cogger (hip) remain sidelined.

Hull FC welcome Tevita Satae and Connor Wynne back, from an ankle injury and suspension respectively, to their 21-man squad.

The pair replace Charlie Severs and Davy Litten as Hull’s list of absentees marginally shrinks.

Brett Hodgson is without Adam Swift (leg), Carlos Tuimavave (Achilles), Josh Griffin (quad), Ligi Sao (suspension), Andre Savelio (knee), Manu Ma’u (hamstring), Joe Cator (Achilles), Ben McNamara (back) and Cameron Scott (groin).

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – John Smith’s Stadium, Friday 7.45pm

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 25 Innes Senior, 27 Jack Ashworth, 29 Sam Hewitt, 37 Toby King.

Hull FC: 1 Jake Connor, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 7 Luke Gale, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fash, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 23 Connor Wynne, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 27 Jacob Hookem, 30 Scott Taylor, 32 Harvey Barron, 35 Matty Laidlaw, 36 Jack Walker, 37 Josh Simm, 38 Ellis Longstaff, 40 Will Smith.