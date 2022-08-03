Warrington Wolves reveal extent of Matt Dufty injury

Warrington Wolves fullback Matt Dufty could be sidelined for several weeks by a foot injury.

Dufty suffered the issue on his debut for the club in last weekend’s Super League defeat at Huddersfield Giants.

Scans have shown that the extent of the injury and the 26-year-old, who signed from Canterbury Bulldogs on a two-and-a-half-year deal, will be out for “two-to-three weeks”.

As a result, he has been left out of the Warrington squad for Friday’s trip to Wigan Warriors and will miss at least the following week’s match at home to Toulouse Olympique.

The Wolves have lost their last three matches and remain tenth in the Super League table, four points off bottom and six points away from the play-offs.