Hull KR hit by further injury woe as two players ruled out for season

Hull KR back Will Dagger and hooker Charlie Cavanaugh will miss the rest of the season through injury.

Dagger suffered a ruptured Achilles in last week’s defeat to Wigan Warriors while Cavanaugh, on his first-team debut for the club, dislocated his patella.

Both players will require surgery and not be fit to return until next season, further adding to Hull KR’s injury issues.

Connor Moore also picked up an injury in that Wigan game, but his shoulder problem should only rule him out for a few weeks.

Star halfback Mikey Lewis will also remain absent for several weeks as he steps up his return to training, but he is still pushing to feature again this season for the Robins.