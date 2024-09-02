Huddersfield Giants announce surprise departure of Chris Hill

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS prop Chris Hill will leave the club at the end of the season, despite still having another year on his contract.

The 36-year-old joined ahead of the 2022 season and helped them reach the Challenge Cup final in his first campaign, but Huddersfield have disappointed in the two seasons since.

Hill has made over 550 appearances in his career – 59 to date with the Giants, and 41 internationally – and made no suggestion that he is planning to retire.

“I just want to thank everyone from staff to players but especially the fans who have stuck with us even in bad times,” said the former Leigh Centurions and Warrington Wolves man.

“I’ve enjoyed some of my best rugby at Huddersfield and made some friends for life, and I wish the club and everyone involved the best for the future.”

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis said Hill had left a legacy at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“You will not find anyone at the club with anything but positives to say about Chris Hill,” he said.

“He has done everything and more for us that he promised when he signed back in 2022 and who knows how differently our final at Tottenham may have been had our pack leader not been injured early on.

“It’s been agreed that it’s best now for both parties to move forward in different directions and we will miss Chris, but we wish him every success in his next venture.

“He knows he will always be welcomed back with his place as one of the modern-day great prop forwards assured and a super legacy at this club.”

