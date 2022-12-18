Huddersfield Giants backing John Smith’s Stadium handover

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS, Huddersfield Town and Kirklees Council say they are united in their desire to maintain the John Smith’s Stadium as the “heart and soul” of professional sport in the town.

The development comes as the football club prepares to take on full control of the venue, which needs up to £10 million of investment to secure its long-term future, amid revelations that the current managing company Kirklees Stadium Development Limited (KSDL), is millions of pounds in debt and facing administration.

The handover, under which the Giants would have continued use of the 24,000-plus-capacity stadium the clubs have shared since it was opened in 1994 and which has staged a string of big Rugby League matches, including this year’s World Cup quarter-final between Australia and Lebanon, could be finalised at a Kirklees Council cabinet meeting on Wednesday (December 21).

The local authority and Huddersfield Town both own 40 percent and the Giants 20 percent of KSDL, the company which was set up to run the stadium in 1993, when construction began, but it has been struggling financially for years.

The council say “severe cashflow difficulties” have been compounded by high energy costs.

The stadium needs £8 million to £10 million of investment within a decade to deal with a backlog of maintenance issues and extend its life beyond 2050.

A previous plan that a community trust would take over the management of the stadium and receive a £13 million bailout from the council to cover debts and fund renovation fell through.

Under the latest proposal, the football club will take “full operational control” as the long-term leaseholder and will cover the cost of repairs and refurbishment, while the council will retain ownership of the site.

The proposed deal requires the local authority and some other debtors “agreeing to write off the historical liabilities” according to a report to the council cabinet.

Council cabinet member for regeneration, Graham Turner, said KSDL had been “an important part of the development of the stadium site” but that now “a different operating model should be adopted”.

He continued: “I am sure the proposal to negotiate with the football club to become a long-term leaseholder will help secure the stadium and allow it to develop and flourish.”

In a joint statement, the Giants, Huddersfield Town and the council said: “The stadium is at the heart of our community. Our clubs mean so much to people across Huddersfield and well beyond.

“But if the stadium is going to serve the community for the future, it needs investment and a financial platform that’s sustainable in the long term.

“All partners are working closely together to find a way forward that suits everyone, especially supporters and future generations of fans.

“There’s a lot of detailed and complex issues to consider and a range of options open to us. But all partners are committed to maintaining the stadium as the heart and soul of Huddersfield’s sporting heritage.”

