Huddersfield Giants boss “frustrated” at Matty Lees ban whilst Ian Watson reveals “pretty damning” injury blow

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has admitted that the ban handed to St Helens’ Matty Lees is “frustrating” given that it is of no benefit to his side.

The 32-18 defeat to Saints on Sunday afternoon, but Huddersfield were down just 20-18 at one stage after Joe Greenwood was sinbinned.

Meanwhile, Lees wasn’t penalised but has since been banned and now Watson has admitted that it doesn’t benefit his side whatsoever.

“It frustrates you a little bit, you don’t want players kind of banned you just want those to be pulled up during the game,” Watson said.

“We felt we should have had a penalty not a penalty against us as well a sinbinning.

“Matty Lees has lost his case so he misses two games but that’s not to the benefit of our game. It was at that moment that it would have been better pulled up and maybe they would be down to 12 men when Matty Lees did the high shot.”

Meanwhile, Watson has revealed that Ash Golding will sit out Huddersfield’s clash and Salford Red Devils this weekend with a hamstring injury.

“It’s a Grade 2C, I think it is the same side. We just wanted to know the diagnosis but it is pretty damning.”

