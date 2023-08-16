Friday Night Super League Team News: Castleford and Wakefield set for debutants, Wigan and Hull KR miss banned players and Hull FC key returnee

   16/08/2023

THERE will be four Super League fixtures taking place on Friday night, with Wakefield Trinity hosting Castleford Tigers in the live Sky Sports game.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants host the Salford Red Devils, St Helens take on Hull KR and Wigan Warriors do battle with Hull FC.

Here is the 21-man squad news from all eight teams ahead of those fixtures:

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

Josh Griffin could make his debut for Wakefield.

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

There are two changes to the Castleford squad which was picked ahead of their previous fixture against Huddersfield Giants as Danny Ward names his first 21-man squad. Young back Will Tate and Alex Sutcliffe, who is currently on loan at Halifax Panthers, come out of the pack.

Jordan Turner has had a speedy recovery from his thumb injury to return to the squad and Blake Austin also comes in for what could be his Castleford debut.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

Luke Yates replaces the injured Ashton Golding in the only change this week, with the winger picking up an injury vs St Helens.

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

St Helens’ 21-man squad

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens has James Bell to call upon following his one-match suspension last week, whilst Wesley Bruines comes out of the named declaration.

Prop forward Matty Lees received a two-match penalty notice for a Grade C ‘High Tackle’ charge from the Match Review Panel, this decision was upheld by the Operational Rules Tribunal. However, the club will be appealing the decision on Tuesday night, following the result of which the Saints’ 21st man in the squad shall be named.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

There’s just the one change to last week’s 21-man squad for Hull KR as Jack Walker comes in to replace Elliot Minchella, who was served a one match penalty notice against Leigh.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Wigan boss Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for Friday as Sam Powell returns from injury to replace Kaide Ellis, who misses out through a one-match suspension.

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

Hull boss Smith has made two changes to the side that defeated Wakefield Trinity before the league break for the Challenge Cup Final, with Liam Sutcliffe recovering from a finger injury to return, and young back-rower Zach Jebson also coming into the squad.

The pair replace Brad Fash, who serves his one-game suspension, and Jamie Shaul.

Tex Hoy remains unavailable for selection with a hamstring injury, while Mitieli Vulikijapani continues his recovery from knee surgery.

https://twitter.com/hullfcofficial/status/1691766755893583893?s=20