Warrington Wolves’ Super League clash with Leeds Rhinos set for broadcast coverage

WARRINGTON WOLVES’ Super League clash with Leeds Rhinos is set to be streamed live in more good news for the sport of rugby league.

The game will be broadcast on Our League’s pay-per-view service.

The match, which is part of a triple header for the Rhinos’ annual Family Day at Headingley also featuring fixtures from the Reserves Championship and the Women’s Super League, kicks off at 3pm – with Our League’s 5-camera coverage starting at 2.30pm, and available to order for an early bird price of £6.95, increasing to £10 on the day of the match.

It will be the fourth Super League fixture shown live on Our League pay per view this season, and a debut for both the Rhinos and the Wolves.

It means three Round 22 matches will be shown on consecutive days this weekend, following Sky Sports’ coverage of Wakefield Trinity versus Castleford Tigers on Friday night (8pm kick-off), and Leigh Leopards versus Catalans Dragons on Saturday afternoon (3pm).