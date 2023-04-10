Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson explains why Leeds’ winning try could have been disallowed

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS went down 18-17 against Leeds Rhinos last night in a Super League thriller.

There were, however, a number of refereeing decisions that could have gone either way with Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson explaining why Leeds’ winning try from Cameron Smith could have been disallowed.

A pinpoint kick from Rhinos halfback Aidan Sezer was dropped by Jermaine McGillvary before Tui Lolohea made a meal of the loose ball. Smith then pounced to dot down on the line.

But, Watson reveals why it may not have stood.

“Look at the Cameron Smith try. You have seen them ruled out for offside,” Watson said.

“Cameron Smith and Justin Sangare look like they are borderline offside and you have seen them being given.

“It then looks like there is a challenge in the air and it looks like it comes off the Leeds player into Jermaine McGillvary which would count as a knock on.

“To be fair if Jake Connor catches it or Tui (Lolohea) picks it up we aren’t having this discussion but there are some really small moments in games that decide them.”