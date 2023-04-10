Ex-Hull FC man Josh Reynolds accuses England international of grabbing his testicles

FORMER Hull FC man Josh Reynolds has been impressing for his new club Canterbury Bulldogs since joining ahead of the 2023 NRL season.

It’s fair to say that Reynolds didn’t enjoy the best of times in the UK with the Black and Whites, leaving 18 months through a two-year contract.

Joining his boyhood club in the NRL, however, has seemingly kicked the Australian halfback into gear and he has enjoyed a resurgence in form.

That being said, the Bulldogs were thrashed 50-12 by the South Sydney Rabbitohs over the weekend, with Reynolds involved in an incident with England international Tom Burgess.

Following a tackle, Reynolds was angry and accused Burgess of grabbing his testicles clearly furious, however the NRL Match Review Committee believed Burgess was looking the opposite direction.

MRC manager Luke Patten has explained why no charge was given to Burgess.

“The MRC deemed contact as incidental and available footage was inconclusive in order to pursue a contrary conduct charge,” Patten said.

“Based on the evidence available, at all times Tom Burgess appears to be looking in a different direction and any contact did not appear deliberate.”

Of course, Reynolds himself gave a funny response when asked about the incident days later, saying:

“I didn’t want to see him charged, but I wouldn’t have minded a penalty,” Reynolds told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m just surprised he could find them.”