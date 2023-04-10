Ex-St Helens star Luke Thompson makes admission on his future after tough NRL stint

FORMER ST HELENS star Luke Thompson has made an admission on his future following a tough period in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs.

The England international registered over 20 appearances in each of his last five seasons with Saints, but has struggled for game time at Belmore due to injury, with Thompson making just 38 appearances in almost three years.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bulldogs on repeated occasions, with Wests Tigers the last to be linked with him last year.

However, Thompson wants to stay in the NRL.

“I want to stay in the NRL,” Thompson told the Daily Telegraph. “I feel like I have unfinished business here. My best footy is still ahead of me. I want to play in this competition and win a premiership. I’ve won two in Super League but I want one out here.”

“I feel like my time has been disrupted. The first season I kept getting suspended. In Super League I played eight years and missed one game through suspension.

“I had a concussion last year. We’ve had five coaches in three years which hasn’t helped but the team is looking better and doing well.

“I feel like I’ve been consistent but there are better pieces around me now the team is coming together. Everyone is on the same page and I feel like I can show what I can do in this team.

That being said, Thompson has been out for the entire NRL season so far, but, after originally being ruled out for the year, could return in months.

“I saw the specialist last Monday,” Thompson said. “He said another four to six weeks. I am tracking really well and doing everything I need to do.

“I’ve been really diligent to get back as quick as I can and help the team out. We’re down on troops at the moment.”