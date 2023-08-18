Paul Wellens admits he changed one thing as St Helens boss to turn Super League form around

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has come into his own during the course of the 2023 season.

After winning the World Club Challenge with Saints early in the year, the Merseyside club faltered during the first half of the Super League season.

Since then, however, Saints are one of the in-form teams in the competition, sitting in third level on points with the Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards and just four points behind leaders Catalans Dragons.

When asked if he had changed anything during the course of the season in order to improve performances, Wellens explained that not much had changed but just one facet of his coaching character.

“I’ve always had an understanding of what the group needs as I’d worked as an assistant coach prior to taking over for five years, but what quickly dawned on me was I was the man that was responsible for pressing my opinions and thoughts of what the team needs to do,” Wellens said.

“At the start I think I perhaps took for granted that the players would just go out and do it. I’ve got an honest group here and the group needs guidance and I very quickly picked up on that and changed in that respect a little bit.

“What’s important is the group have known me for a long time, I don’t want to change who I am.

“Obviously the position I am in now I have to make difficult choices but they respect that. I try to be authentic as possible and be the same Wello they have known for all those years.”

Saints are still being backed heavily by the bookies to return to Old Trafford for the Grand Final.

