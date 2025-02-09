Huddersfield Giants boss second half to see off Hunslet challenge

HUNSLET 6 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 34

CHRISTIAN LEE, South Leeds Stadium, Sunday

FLYING winger Adam Swift’s try double helped Huddersfield bounce back from an early scare.

The Super League side went behind, and led just 12-6 at the break, but four unanswered tries then ended any chance of an upset.

The Giants enjoyed much of the play early on but, after some resolute Hunslet defence, it was the home side who struck first through experienced campaigner and new signing Greg Eden.

Huddersfield’s Elliot Wallis fumbled a viciously spiralling high ball from Matty Beharrell and Eden was on hand to scoop it up and dive over. Beharrell added the extras from out wide.

The visitors continued to play on the front foot despite the early setback, however handling errors thwarted any real chances of crossing the Hunslet line.

Eventually though, the pressure told and Huddersfield went in front through back-to-back tries from Harry Rushton and Swift, both goaled by Kieran Rush.

A well-timed short pass from Tui Lolohea put Rushton through a gap for the first before a slick move created space for Swift to dive over and put his side ahead.

Neither side did much to threaten the scoreboard as the first half rolled on, with the action littered with mistakes and handling errors to prevent any momentum being generated.

Hunslet made a bad start to the second half and gifted a score. Coming out of their own end, the home side were too slipshod and Wallis plucked a pass intended for Eden out of the air and pounced for Rush to convert.

Wallis could have had another moments later but Lolohea misjudged the weight of his kick through into the in-goal.

Huddersfield struggled to break open a resolute defence, coming closest to doing so when Swift looked to have a gap to the line, only for three Hunslet men to get under the ball and hold him up.

Luke Robinson’s side eventually got a fourth try when, spotting plenty of space in behind, Lolohea put a kick through and Jake Bibby was first to the bouncing ball. George Flanagan, who had replaced the injured Rush, tagged on the two.

Huddersfield scored two further tries in the closing minutes.

Lolohea again had a hand as his floated pass found Swift, who crossed for his second.

Flanagan, bringing a much-needed spark to a somewhat laboured Huddersfield attack, then set up the final try.

The ball was spun out wide to the youngster, who put Joe Greenwood through a gap with a lovely deft pass, then added the goal.

GAMESTAR: Tui Lolohea was the star for Huddersfield, having a hand in most of his side’s tries.

GAMEBREAKER: The game was in the balance at half-time but Elliot Wallis’ score extended the Giants’ lead to two converted tries and his side were relatively untroubled for the remainder of the match.

MATCHFACTS

HUNSLET

1 Jimmy Watson

5 Mackenzie Turner

30 Noah Booth

4 Billy Jowitt

16 Greg Eden

6 Lachlan Hanneghan

7 Matty Beharrell

8 Harvey Hallas

9 Ross Whitmore

31 Kevin Larroyer

11 Ethan Wood

19 Liam Welham

13 Jordan Syme

Subs (all used)

14 Cameron Berry

24 Dean Roberts

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

27 Sam Campbell

Tries: Eden (9)

Goals: Beharrell 1/1

GIANTS

1 Jacob Gagai

2 Adam Swift

3 Jake Bibby

12 Sam Hewitt

20 Elliot Wallis

6 Tui Lolohea

27 Kieran Rush

8 Oliver Wilson

9 Zac Woolford

10 Tom Burgess

13 Harry Rushton

17 Joe Greenwood

14 Ashton Golding

Subs (all used)

29 George Flanagan

25 Jack Billington

30 Jack Bibby

18 Fenton Rogers

Tries: Rushton (20), Swift (24, 66), Wallis (44), Bibby (60), Greenwood (75)

Goals: Rush 3/3, Flanagan 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-12; 6-18, 6-24, 6-28, 6-34

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hunslet: Matty Beharrell; Giants: Tui Lolohea

Penalty count: 3-4

Half-time: 6-12

Referee: Tom Grant

Attendance: 985