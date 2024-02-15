Huddersfield Giants feel “injustice” in Luke Yates ban as comparison with other incidents made

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS assistant coach Luke Robinson has admitted that the three-match ban handed to captain Luke Yates was “hard to take”.

Yates was slapped with a Grade D Dangerous Contact charge in the aftermath of Huddersfield’s 20-14 friendly loss to Castleford Tigers last weekend.

That brought with it a three-match suspension which rules Yates out of the season opener against Leigh Leopards and then subsequent fixtures against Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

For Robinson, it was a difficult pill to swallow.

“It’s the first game of the season and you want two of your main players playing but it’s the way it went with the bans, Yates’ was hard to take when you look at other games and other incidents that happened, but it is what it is and we are confident in our squad,” Robinson said.

“It’s hard for me not get myself in trouble here. In the appeal process, you are not allowed to show evidence from other games.

“We have got five, six or seven clips from other friendlies and players that are similar but unfortunately you are not allowed to show that as your evidence going forward.

“We were between a rock and a hard place. We feel there is a little bit of injustice gone on there but if you put your case forward you could even get more games and we don’t want to see our captain out for any more games.”

Tongan international Tui Lolohea is also banned for tomorrow’s fixture away at Leigh.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.