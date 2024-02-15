The three dark horses of Super League in 2024

WELL, the new Super League season is upon us and what a weekend of rugby league action it is expected to be, kicking off with the Hull derby tomorrow night.

Of course, predictions have been coming in thick and fast about which side will finish where in the table and which sides will win the trophies on offer in 2024.

But, who could be the three dark horses of Super League this season?

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield were way below par in 2024, finishing in ninth and outside the Super League play-offs. Much has been made of the exits of Will Pryce, Jermaine McGillvary and Chris McQueen, but bringing in Adam Clune, Jack Murchie and Adam Swift will give head coach Ian Watson a much different dimension this season. Both Jake Connor and Tui Lolohea were hampered last year by not having a full pre-season following injuries, but both look incredibly fit and ready to take the bull by the horns. Add into the mix the consistent performances of veterans Chris Hill, Leroy Cudjoe and Adam Milner and there is reason to be optimistic at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Leigh Leopards

Most people are looking at Leigh in 2024 and uttering the words ‘second-season syndrome’. Their first season back in Super League in 2023 couldn’t have gone much better with the Leopards winning the Challenge Cup Final and finishing inside the play-offs. Though Adrian Lam’s men faltered towards the back end of the season, he has bolstered his side with youth and enthusiasm as well as adding veteran halfback Matt Moylan. The likes of Jack Darbyshire, Louis Brogan and Lewis Baxter are all hungry and ready to stake their claim to be a first-team player. That competition for places is something that escaped the Leopards in 2023 – but not anymore.

Warrington Wolves

Whatever will happen to the Warrington Wolves in 2024, it will be a rollercoaster ride. Under new head coach Sam Burgess, the Wolves look a more together squad especially following a pre-season army camp that tested the players to their utmost. Burgess is the type of coach that can inspire players just by looking at them and with new recruits such as Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Zane Musgrove and Rodrick Tai set to take Super League by storm, Warrington look a stronger outfit in 2024. Of course, Sam Kasiano is still yet to be replaced but Burgess isn’t panicking – such a calm demeanour should only benefit a side that seemed to panic far too much in 2023.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.