Four potential replacements for Castleford Tigers captain Paul McShane

PAUL MCSHANE is set to spend a chunk of time on the sideline after suffering a hamstring injury in training.

League Express yesterday revealed that the hooker, who has been appointed co-captain of the Castleford Tigers for the 2024 Super League season alongside Joe Westerman, will miss the club’s fixture against Wigan Warriors on Saturday evening.

That fixture will kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday with BBC Two coverage but McShane will not be taking part after going for scans yesterday morning.

So, who could replace the Tigers man in the early rounds of Super League?

Liam Horne

This is the most obvious answer with Papua New Guinea international Liam Horne showing his class towards the back end of the 2023 season at number nine whilst McShane was injured with a broken arm. The former Norths Devils livewire has taken to Castleford like a duck to water and though he was trialled at loose-forward in pre-season by new Tigers boss Craig Lingard, his natural position is hooker. The 26-year-old is more than capable of stepping into McShane’s shoes.

Cain Robb

If head coach Craig Lingard wants to continue with Liam Horne at loose-forward and Joe Westerman at prop then it would open the door for youngster Cain Robb to stake his claim for the hooking position earlier than what was expected. The 21-year-old has only played 14 first-team games for the Tigers since debuting back in 2021 but big things are predicted of the former Whitehaven loanee. Robb has yet to nail down a consecutive spot in the Castleford line-up, but could the beginning of 2024 be the time he does?

George Hill

If Cain Robb doesn’t get the nod from Craig Lingard then George Hill well might. After being given a shot in pre-season by Lingard against the London Broncos, it’s fair to say that Hill didn’t look like out a fish out of water. In fact, the lively hooker made one considerable break through the heart of the London defence. Coming through the ranks at amateur club Doncaster Toll Bar, Hill is still only 19 years of age, but physically he looks ready.

Loan market

Head coach Lingard spoke about there not being any plans for an imminent signing between now and the start of the season at last week’s Super League launch. However, the injury to McShane might change his hand – especially if the former Batley Bulldogs boss wants to continue experimenting with Liam Horne at 13. The funds are readily available following the cash injection from new owner Martin Jepson but whether or not Castleford enter the market at such a late stage remains to be seen.

