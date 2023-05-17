Ex-Catalans Dragons star Dean Whare makes UK move

FORMER Catalans Dragons star Dean Whare has made a move to the UK.

The 33 year old, who has Super League experience after a year at Catalan Dragons in 2021-22, has most recently been playing in the top level of rugby league in France for Baroudeurs de Pia, but will now link up with the London Broncos.

Speaking on the signing, London Broncos Director of Rugby and Performance Mike Eccles said: “I’m obviously delighted to get Dean over the line.

“We have looked long and hard for an out and out centre which has proved difficult. So to get someone of Dean’s calibre on board is a massive boost for the team. Dean’s undoubted ability will add another dimension to our attack and help solidify our edge defence.

“Dean has also expressed an interest in supporting the development of some of our younger players and will also support the coaching team down at the academy. The overall package of bringing Dean Whare to the club was something we could not miss out on.”

Whare will join up with the squad and be immediately available for selection.

On joining the club, the 34-year-old said: “I’m excited to join the London Broncos; they have a great team that matches my playing style and I love the location. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together this season!”