Why Salford Red Devils forward King Vuniyayawa wasn’t banned despite being red carded in win over London Broncos

SALFORD RED DEVILS will have been nervously waiting for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel findings this afternoon following the red card given to King Vuniyayawa at the weekend.

Vuniyayawa was dismissed early in the second-half of Salford’s 12-4 win over London Broncos for a dangerous throw, but he has not been charged or banned this afternoon.

The minutes from the Match Review Panel findings state: “Player lifts one leg of opponent and walks round with leg of opponent but never lifts above the hip. Opponent still has one leg on the ground.

“Opponent is being tackled in the upper body by two of player’s team mate and is twisted round and lands on his neck and shoulder. Player not solely responsible for the mechanics of the tackle and cannot be solely attributed to placing opponent in a dangerous position.”

Vuniyayawa is therefore free to play for the Red Devils against Warrington Wolves this weekend.

