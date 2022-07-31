Huddersfield Giants out to make the most of home run as play-offs beckon

Ian Watson wants Huddersfield Giants to impose home rule in their bid to cement a first play-off campaign since 2015.

The Giants’ clash with Warrington on Saturday, which they came from behind to win 32-22, was their first at the John Smith’s Stadium since Leeds were beaten 30-16 on June 10.

After that, the venue staged a concert by American rock band Green Day before pitch reseeding.

Meanwhile Watson’s charges played five matches on the road, including Magic Weekend in Newcastle, suffering three defeats.

But having chalked up twelve Super League wins and a draw in total ahead of the visit of Warrington, as well as reaching the Challenge Cup final, the Giants are now in third place, after Catalans home defeat to Leeds Rhinos, and they arre well-placed to earn a top-four finish, which would give them a home draw on the opening weekend of the play-offs.

After their first run-out on the newly-laid surface against Daryl Powell’s Wolves – it was a busy few days for the stadium ground staff since Huddersfield Town kicked-off the new domestic football season with their home Championship clash with Burnley the previous evening – Watson’s side will tread the fresh turf again on Friday, when they take on Hull FC.

And three of the five other remaining games are also at home, against Castleford Tigers on Friday, August 19, Warrington again on Monday 29 and Wakefield on Saturday September 3.

The Giants’ match at Salford has been brought forward by 24 hours to Saturday week, August 13, for live screening by Channel 4.

Watson led the Red Devils to the Grand Final in 2019 and Challenge Cup Final the following year before moving to Huddersfield ahead of last season, when his side finished ninth.

The 45-year-old, who cut his coaching teeth at Swinton, last month signed a contract extension to 2026.

The Giants have confirmed the signing of Tonga and former St Helens centre Kevin Naiqama from Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal starting next year, when they are also expected to have Salford second rower Harvey Livett on board, while they have also been linked with the Gold Coast Titans’ centre Esan Marsters as a potential replacement for Ricky Leutele next season.

