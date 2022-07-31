Dan Sarginson’s return boosts injury-hit Salford Red Devils

Dan Sarginson could slot into Salford Red Devils’ back row after Danny Addy joined their injury list with an Achilles tendon rupture, which has also wrecked his World Cup hopes.

The 31-year-old former Bradford, Hull KR and Leigh player appeared a shoo-in to feature in a third tournament for the Bravehearts after winning his 18th cap in their last international, the draw with Jamaica at Featherstone in October.

But having been forced off during the first half of Salford’s 24-11 win over Toulouse in France, Addy, who can also operate in the halves and at hooker, faces at least eight months out according to his coach Paul Rowley, who said: “It’s a devastating injury and I’m so disappointed for both him and the club.

“It’s the worst news for Danny and an awful way for his season to end. He’s been great for us and he was making a big difference to how we’ve been playing.

“He was in a good place in terms of his form and his versatility makes him really helpful.”

Signed ahead of last season, Addy is contracted until 2023, and Rowley, who has also lost on-loan backrower Ben Hellewell after his recall by Featherstone, added: “We will support Danny in his return, and he will remain involved in a leadership role, so he still has a part to play.”

Salford emerged from round 20 occupying the sixth and final play-off spot ahead of their home showdown with St Helens. Their 44-12 victory over St Helens on Sunday has consolidated their position and they now head to Leeds, who are challenging just outside the top six, this Sunday.

“Like a lot of teams, we are doing it tough, but we won’t stress, we’ll just keep going,” added Rowley.

“Dan (Sarginson) is an option, and a good one.

“We have character in the squad and we’ll just turn up and give 100 percent, like we have done all season, and try to keep improving.

Rowley’s assistant Danny Orr is reportedly set to leave Salford at the end of the season.

