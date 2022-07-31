‘We can do anything we want’: Rohan Smith’s belief in Leeds Rhinos after stunning win

Leeds Rhinos are ready to run riot in the Super League play-offs after a dramatic Golden Point victory in Perpignan left them breathing down the necks of the top six sides.

Coach Rohan Smith believes his Rhinos have the resilience to reach the finals following their stunning comeback win over Catalans Dragons. which left them eighth in the table, just one point behind Salford Red Devils and Hull FC.

He told League Express, “Beating Catalans the way we did shows that this side is capable of just about anything. To be in with a shot of the play-offs after the start we had to the season is exactly what we’re all about.

“I love the squad that I’ve got and we’ve just shown that we can do anything that we want.

“Since I arrived it’s been a journey and it’s about improving from week to week. We still haven’t played with our first-choice team so I hope there is more improvement in us.”

Leeds came back from 30-6 and a man down in the second-half at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night. A Richie Myler hat-trick and Aidan Sezer Golden Point winning try stunned the Dragons and sent shockwaves all the way to the top of the league table.

Smith added, “A lot of today’s success came from how we handled the conditions in Toulouse a couple of weeks ago; we finished the game full of running and that gave the players some confidence in their ability to come here and perform in hot conditions.

“I was excited at the end because we were still full of running and that bodes well for us at this stage of the season.

“We are training so we can finish games strongly and that has come through in most of our recent games, including the one at Toulouse.”

Smith paid tribute to the 400-or-so supporters who celebrated at the end of the match at Stade Gilbert Brutus, adding, “I’ve been around Rugby League my whole life and there are no better fans than at Leeds. I knew that before I took the job.

“They didn’t have a clue who I was but they have shown me a lot of respect and it’s clear that they love those boys in the dressing room.

“I’m super grateful for the people that travelled, those that listened to the commentary and those who were at the game last week and follow us anywhere.

“We are a big club and we’re well supported by some passionate people, and we rewarded them tonight, let’s see how we go as the season wraps up.”

The Rhinos now face a crucial game against Salford Red Devils at Headingley on Sunday.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.