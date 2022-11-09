Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy issues rallying cry to supporters after Jake Connor and Kevin Naiqama signings

HUDDERSFIELD Giants have been one of the most active Super League clubs during the off-season in terms of signings.

So far, nine have come through the doors at the John Smith’s Stadium including former St Helens champion Kevin Naiqama and ex-Hull FC maverick Jake Connor.

For Huddersfield owner Ken Davy, there is no better time to buy a season ticket than now for a Huddersfield supporter.

“It’s great to see you,” Davy said. “We’ve got some great news as season tickets are going well but we still need more.

“Our returning star, Jake Connor, a tremendous player and a really exciting product of our academy. He will come back and sit in this dressing room and then score tries for us out on the pitch.

“Just imagine you are a season pass holder and you are watching Kevin Naiqama in a Huddersfield shirt, going down the line and scoring a try just as he did against New Zealand (for Fiji). Indeed he scored two against New Zealand, these are the kind of exciting things to look forward to.”

Davy also issued one last rallying cry for Giants fans to come down and support the side in 2023.

“I’ve done everything I possibly can to help this club move forward. It’s now up to you, get your season card now and come down and join us. Let’s go.”