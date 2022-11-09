What St Helens’ new signing Wesley Bruines has said about joining the Super League champions

EARLIER this evening, St Helens announced the signing of former South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Wesley Bruines.

Though relatively unknown, the 19-year-old is highly-thought of in rugby league circles having left the UK for Australia as a teenager.

Since then, Bruines signed a development contract with the South Sydney Rabbitohs while at the Coffs Harbour Comets and was drafted into the North Coast Bulldogs Representative team.

Now he is back in the UK with Saints and he cannot wait to get started.

On signing for the Champions, Bruines said: “The chance to be in the squad of the best team in England and the current champions is an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down. Once I had decided to come back home and there was interest there I had to jump at it.

“I know how hard these opportunities are to come by, but I’ve worked for this my whole life and I think this is a step I’m ready for, and I’m ready to work even harder now for my new teammates and show the coaches what I’m all about.

“Having come home from Australia I can’t think of anywhere better to continue to improve and take that next step. I can’t wait to get started and push for a place in the squad.”

Bruines is new head coach Paul Wellens’ second signing heading into 2023, with Barrow Raiders winger Tee Ritson joining the Merseyside club on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal.