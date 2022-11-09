57 Super League signings confirmed for 2023 with Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos making big waves

THE 2023 Super League season is fast approaching with just two full months to go until Super League hits our screens and pitches once more.

In the off-season and during 2022, a number of clubs have gone about their transfer business in a bid to improve on their 2022 seasons with 56 signings completed so far.

But, who has done the most business?

Castleford Tigers

Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity), Muizz Mustapha (Leeds Rhinos), Albert Vete (Hull KR), Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves)

Catalans Dragons

Manu Ma’u (Hull FC), Romain Navarrete (Toulouse Olympique), Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)

Huddersfield Giants

Jack Bibby (Wigan Warriors), Jake Bibby (Wigan Warriors), Jake Connor (Hull FC), Sam Halsall (Wigan Warriors), Harvey Livett (Salford Red Devils), Esan Marsters (Gold Coast Titans), Kevin Naiqama (Sydney Roosters), Nathan Peats (Toulouse Olympique), Harry Rushton (Canberra Raiders)

Hull FC

Jake Clifford (Newcastle Knights), Brad Dwyer (Hull FC), Tex Hoy (Newcastle Knights), Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos), Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers)

Hull KR

Yusuf Aydin (Wakefield Trinity), James Batchelor (Wakefield Trinity), Rhys Kennedy (Brisbane Broncos), Tom Opacic (Parramatta Eels), Louis Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Sauaso Sue (Newcastle Knights)

Leeds Rhinos

Luke Hooley (Batley Bulldogs), Sam Lisone (Gold Coast Titans), James McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers), Luis Roberts (Leigh Leopards), Leon Ruan (Doncaster)

Leigh Leopards

Tom Briscoe (Leeds Rhinos), Matt Davis (Warrington Wolves), Jacob Gannon (Warrington Wolves), Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors), Oliver Holmes (Warrington Wolves), Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves), Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants), Rob Mulhern (Warrington Wolves), Gareth O’Brien (Castleford Tigers), Nathan Wilde (Newcastle Thunder)

Salford Red Devils

Andrew Dixon (Toulouse Olympique), Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors), Adam Sidlow (Leigh Leopards), Sam Stone (Leigh Leopards)

St Helens

Wesley Bruines (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tee Ritson (Barrow Raiders)

Wakefield Trinity

Morgan Smith (Featherstone Rovers), Kevin Proctor (unattached)

Warrington Wolves

Gil Dudson (Catalans Dragons), Sam Kasiano (Catalans Dragons), Josh McGuire (St George Illawarra Dragons), Paul Vaughan (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Wigan Warriors

Toby King (Warrington Wolves, on loan), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants)