Huddersfield Giants post remarkable digital growth as IMG era gets underway

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have posted remarkable digital growth as the IMG era gets underway.

Given an indicative score of 13.49 from IMG’s provisional grading last month, the West Yorkshire club have been one of the most active Super League sides on social media.

And their growth in the digital world proves just how impressive Huddersfield have been with a 99.5% following increase from 2022 to 2023 on Facebook and Instagram.

Incredibly, videos were viewed over 3.3 million times across all platforms which has been helped by the re-introduction of the Huddersfield Giants YouTube platform.

The media team posted 7267 times between January 1st and December 11th that is the equivalent of posting something once every 68 minutes for the entire season, showing the continued commitment to give all the fans as much insight as possible into the club they support.

The Giants made this statement: “We as a club are more than aware of the importance and the place that social media and an online presence is in the modern day, especially right now in Rugby League with the involvement of digital media giants IMG leading the way into a new era for the sport.”

On the field, the Giants disappointed in 2023, finishing outside the play-offs as Ian Watson’s men failed to make their mark on Super League.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.