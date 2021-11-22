Huddersfield Giants prop to spend season at York City Knights

Huddersfield Giants forward Ronan Michael will spend the 2022 season on loan in the Championship with York City Knights.

York have confirmed a one-year loan deal for the 21-year-old prop, who represents his native Ireland on the international stage.

Michael joined Huddersfield ahead of the 2019 season but has so far made only one first-team appearance, spending a brief spell with Canberra Raiders’ youth squad before loan moves to Whitehaven and Swinton Lions last term.

Speaking about his return to the second tier for a full season with the Knights, Michael said: “It’s a very competitive side and I’m really looking forward to getting amongst it, getting around the lads and I’m really keen to rip in with a good Championship side in a competitive competition.”

York head coach James Ford added: “I’m pleased to strengthen our middle options with Ronan. He’s a hard-working and tough player that’s keen to add little bits to his game here and there.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him and helping him fulfil his potential.”