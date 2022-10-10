Huddersfield Giants release hooker Danny Levi

Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi has been released from his contract on compassionate grounds.

Levi excelled in his first season in Super League, making 30 appearances to help Huddersfield reach the Challenge Cup final and Super League play-offs.

The 26-year-old Samoan international had another year remaining on the contract signed when he switched from Brisbane Broncos ahead of 2022, but has been released “to return with his young family back down under to Australia”, say the club.

“Danny had been in dialogue with Ian Watson regarding potential options next year in the NRL for him over the past few months and whilst we were very keen for him to stay, it would have been unfair given the circumstances which have now cropped up,” explained Giants managing director Richard Thewlis.

“Danny can leave with our very best wishes and return down under after his World Cup commitments with hopefully great memories of his time here as a Giant.”