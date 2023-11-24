Huddersfield Giants rocked by serious injury to England international Chris Hill

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been rocked by a serious injury to England international Chris Hill.

Hill was chosen in England boss Shaun Wane’s line-up in every match against Tonga in their three-part Test Series, but succumbed to a serious pec injury in the last fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Now head coach Ian Watson has revealed the extent of that injury.

“Chris Hill’s got quite a big injury,” Watson told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think you saw him come off in the last game so he’s done his pec, so he’s a big injury for us as well and he’s a big player.

“In some ways though with him having played for England, it might be a blessing in that it might give him a little bit of a breather, because he openly admitted he’d burned out last year and he struggled to back up after the World Cup.

Watson does not see Hill back for at least two months.

“He’s expected to be longer than that,” Watson continued.

“Whether that’s down to his age more so than anything else but it’s a bit of a rupture so it’s not like it’s a small one. It’s a bad one to be fair so minimum three to four months is normally what you look out for something like that.

“Like I say, with him being a good healer and he’s a good professional good trainer anyway so hopefully he can get back for the start of the season. Fingers crossed.”

