Huddersfield Giants secure duo on new contracts

Huddersfield Giants have agreed new contracts with Chris McQueen and Ashton Golding to remain at the club next season.

Back-row McQueen, this year’s Lance Todd Trophy winner in the Challenge Cup final, has signed a one-year extension to play for the Giants for a fourth season.

Meanwhile Golding, who can play in a number of positions and also arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2020, has been retained on a two-year deal until the end of 2024.

“Ashton Golding is an ace player and not just on the field but he adds so much more around the team, and we’ve seen the impact he can have when he’s on the field,” said Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson.

“As for Chris McQueen, we’ve been talking about keeping him for a while so to get it done is fantastic for everyone, again not just his ability on the field but the winning mentality he brings is exactly what we want in this squad.”