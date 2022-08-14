Ex-Super League and Wales star Sean Penkywicz retires at 40

Rochdale Hornets captain Sean Penkywicz has announced his immediate retirement from Rugby League at the age of 40.

The former Super League player and Welsh international said it was the “right time” to hang up his boots, drawing the curtain on a 22-year career.

Penkywicz began at Halifax, debuting in 2000, and had a two-year spell at Huddersfield Giants before returning to Fax.

Later in his career, the halfback or hooker also featured for Leigh Centurions, Toronto Wolfpack and Workington Town, before joining Rochdale in 2020.

“I feel like it’s the right time to step away from the game,” said Penkywicz.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have a long, enjoyable career and I’d like to thank everyone who’s helped make that possible.”