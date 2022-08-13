Hull KR skipper Shaun Kenny-Dowall ‘probably’ ruled out for season

Hull KR interim coach Danny McGuire expects Shaun Kenny-Dowall to be out for the rest of the year with a knee injury.

The Robins believe that their captain has suffered a medial collateral ligament tear in Friday’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos that would rule him out for the remaining weeks of the season.

“That will probably be his 2022,” said McGuire of Kenny-Dowall, after watching his Hull KR side fall to a loss that leaves their play-off prospects looks unlikely, especially with injuries continuing to pile up.

“Matt Parcell got a whack and he had to play on. Greg Richards tore his hamstring.

“Honestly, I don’t think we can field a team next week. I’m struggling to think of a 17.”

Not for the first time, McGuire said he would willingly put his hand up to play if he was allowed to.

“I love the lads so much I would play, and so would (Hull KR assistant coaches) Brett Delaney and Dave Hodgson,” he said.