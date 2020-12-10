Huddersfield Giants sign Wigan Warriors forward

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of Joe Greenwood on a two-year deal.

Greenwood joins the club from Wigan, having just appeared in the Warriors’ 2020 Grand Final squad.

The England international started his professional career at St Helens before joining NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

From there he returned to Super League, but will now link up with Ian Watson’s side.

“Joe Greenwood is an awesome signing for us at Huddersfield and again is another recruit who will increase the quality and experience of our team,” said head coach Ian Watson.

“Joe is an International player who can play front row like he did against New Zealand in 2018 & in the back row like he has done for Saints, Wigan & Gold Coast in the NRL. I have no doubts that Joe will be pushing hard for a World Cup spot in 2021.”

Greenwood added: “It’s exciting times ahead, and exciting times with the new coach coming on board. The coach has had a lot of success and speaking to a few players that he’s had underneath him they’ve said that he brings the best out of you and especially me coming into the prime of my career that’s where I want to be, and I want to push for more success.

“The way that Ian Watson spoke to me, the team will be pushing to win everything, and I feel with the recruitment going the way it is that’s definitely possible, like I said It’s exciting times ahead and we can definitely push for silverware.”