Huddersfield Giants signing Thomas Deakin on returning to his roots

THOMAS DEAKIN intends to give back to the community he left behind as a youngster for Australia.

The new Huddersfield hooker, who has signed a two-year deal from Sydney Roosters, is in England again after spending the first five years of his life in Oldham.

In between times, he came through the Sydney Roosters’ junior set-up and reached the fringes of their NRL team.

But Deakin has not forgotten his Rugby League roots, which stretch to Oldham St Annes, where he first picked up a ball.

“I think I played for a year or two here when I was young, I was always around it,” said the 21-year-old, who has spent the past week in the Spanish seaside city of Malaga on Huddersfield’s training camp.

“My grandad, dad, all of (the family) were part of the same club (St Annes), so it was something I fell into straight away.

“As soon as I went over there to Australia, I was with the Kincumber Colts and when I was 13 I was signed by the Roosters.”

Since returning to England in the autumn, he has already been back to his first club – again with a family connection.

And he is hoping to get more involved alongside one of his new Giants team-mates, who coaches at the club.

“I was lucky enough to go to a little presentation down there. My little cousin is in one of the teams,” said Deakin.

“Fingers crossed, I’m looking to work with Olly Russell and doing a little bit of coaching with them there. It should be good.”

He is now settling into a new life in Holmfirth, where he is living with a fellow new Huddersfield signing in ex-Castleford winger Elliot Wallis, a world away from Sydney.

“Mum and dad told me (we moved there) for a different life. You can get out and express yourself and do a lot more over there,” added Deakin.

“I couldn’t express myself and chase as many dreams. Over there you can play all year round, so I was always with the footy, I was always outside.

“It’s something they wanted to do for me when I was little, and for my sister.

“It’s been a good journey – a different one, going from country to country and coming back, but it’s been good.”

