Leigh Leopards can improve if Super League lessons are heeded says Josh Charnley

JOSH CHARNLEY says he and his Leigh teammates will gladly accept another busy season if it means keeping the club on an upward trajectory.

Fresh from promotion from the Championship, the Leopards exceeded the expectations of many by making the Super League play-offs in 2023, but also winning the Challenge Cup for the first time since 1971.

Their dramatic 17-16 extra-time Wembley win over Hull KR was one of 32 matches played by Adrian Lam’s side.

The campaign was ended when Rovers took revenge with a 20-6 Craven Park victory in the first stage of the play-offs, but it still remained highly memorable.

Now Leigh are aiming to avoid ‘second-season syndrome’ and experienced winger Charnley says it’s important lessons are learned from last year.

“It was a great season,” said the 32-year-old former Wigan, Warrington and England winger, who also had a spell in rugby union with Sale Sharks.

“To win the Challenge Cup was an amazing feeling for everyone involved with Leigh and it meant a lot to everyone at the club and in the town,” said Charnley.

“We did well to get into the play-offs as well and we want to build on that.

“But we had a bit of a hangover from the Challenge Cup, and it didn’t help our Super League performances towards the back end of the season (there were four defeats in the last six regular league matches).

“But we’ve experienced it now, and we need to make sure nothing similar happens again.”

While Charnley joined the club ahead of last season after a loan spell in 2022, Leigh have made a string of close-season signings, headed by Matt Moylan, the former New South Wales and Australia halfback from Cronulla.

“I think the club have recruited well and it’s going to be another exciting year for us,” he predicted.

