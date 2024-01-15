Wigan Warriors fans told to ‘enjoy and cherish’ star player following new deal

KRIS RADLINSKI has told Wigan fans to “cherish” watching star fullback Jai Field over the next four years.

The Aussie, who has scored 43 tries in 59 games for the club since joining ahead of the 2021 season, has signed a new deal that runs until the end of 2027, as has winger Abbas Miski.

Wigan chief executive Radlinski was a top fullback in his own right and has admitted that Field is “one of my favourite players to watch”.

He added: “I very often remind (head coach) Matt Peet that we cannot take his excellence for granted. His skill level, speed, fitness and all-round ability are seriously impressive.

“I would tell Wigan fans to enjoy and cherish his ability, as players like Jai do not come around very often.”

Field suffered an awful first season in 2021 in England, playing only four times after suffering a serious hamstring injury on his debut.

But he was one of Super League’s top performers in 2022, shortlisted for the Man of Steel while helping the Warriors win the Challenge Cup.

Last year he further enhanced his reputation with electric displays to help Wigan win both the League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final.

Field’s previous contract only ran until the end of this year, with an option in the club’s favour for 2025, but he has erased any doubt over his long-term future with his fresh deal.

“I’m really pleased to be extending my stay here at Wigan,” said the 26-year-old.

“I’m very grateful that the club and the fans have shown so much faith in me over the past few seasons. It really did make it an easy decision to extend.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of being here so far and I’m looking forward now.

“Hopefully, we are building towards something special with this group that the club and coaches have put together and that really excites me to be hanging around.”

Lebanon international Miski, fresh from a season which brought 29 tries from 26 games, has also committed to Wigan until the end of 2027.

“Wigan has felt like home since the moment I arrived at the club, so I’m happy to be keeping it that way for another four years,” said Miski, 28.

