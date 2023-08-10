Huddersfield Giants star could have played last game for Super League club following potentially serious injury

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star and veteran Jermaine McGillvary could have played his last game for the Super League club following a potentially serious injury.

McGillvary was taken off with a hamstring issue in the 19-12 win over Hull FC last week, but Huddersfield boss Ian Watson has admitted that the initial scan was unclear and that the winger will need another scan in three weeks time.

“Jez is a confusing one, the scan wasn’t as clear as what we wanted it to be. It could be something from four weeks and could go up until the end of the season,” Watson said.

“We have to get it rescanned in three weeks time to understand where we are at. He is presenting really well so fingers crossed that is a good sign.

“The scans and where it is means that the scar tissue that has come up on the scan. There is going to be scar tissue in there from before and they need a real clear picture.”

Watson didn’t touch upon McGillvary’s future too much, but the Huddersfield boss knows that the winger wants to continue playing into the 2024 season.

“We don’t want to deal with that at the moment but you can never say never in any situation. I’ve spoken to him this morning and fingers crossed he goes back in three weeks with good news. I know he wants to play now and next year.”

Meanwhile, loose forward Luke Yates will be out for over a month.

“Luke Yates is fracture free and he should hopefully be between four and six weeks.

“He has had a tightrope put in which keeps it together. It felt unstable at first because that’s what happens when a ligament has been pulled under but that will settle down in the next few days.