The League Express Video Podcast – 9th Aug 2023

Take a look at the second edition of the League Express Podcast, hosted by JAKE KEARNAN and featuring League Express editor MARTYN SADLER.

In this issue we talk about the appointment of Sam Burgess as the new coach of Warrington next season, we review the weekend’s Super League action and look ahead to Challenge Cup Final day, discussing the Challenge Cup Final, the Women’s Challenge Cup Final, the 1895 Cup Final and the Champion Schools Final for the Stephen Mullaney Trophy.

And Martyn discusses when he would like to see the Challenge Cup Final being played every year.

The Podcast was recorded on Tuesday afternoon, before Castleford Tigers announced the appointment of Danny Ward as their new coach.