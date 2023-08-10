Super League ‘needs’ Bradford Bulls according to former Sky Sports pundit ‘Stevo’

SUPER LEAGUE ‘needs’ Bradford Bulls, according to former Sky Sports pundit Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson.

It is over a decade since the West Yorkshire club graced the top flight, with the Bulls spending some time in League One at the nadir of their struggles.

However, recently, Bradford have been building a squad capable of fighting for promotion to Super League whilst the club continues to impress in terms of attendances and academy success.

And, for ‘Stevo’, it’s a case of the top flight ‘needing’ a strong Bradford Bulls.

“I think they will be back in Super League very, very soon,” Stevo said on the Eddie and Stevo podcast.

“Especially the way IMG are creating the future of our game, it’s not about the results on the park, there’s more importance off the field of play.

“What you’ve just mentioned indicates to me, why on earth would you stop the Bradford Bulls going to the top league. They need them.

“They’ve got great support and IMG have made it quite clear, it’s all about off the field, the preparation, the backing, the junior development and they’re doing it right.

“I would love to see the Bulls back in Super League, the sooner the better.”

Of course, Bradford are just one of four clubs to ever win the Super League Grand Final, standing alongside Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and St Helens as the fantastic four.