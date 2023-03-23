Huddersfield Giants star “has had a number of” Super League offers according to Sky Sports commentator

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS were live on Sky Sports last night in their Super League fixture against St Helens.

It was a tough, nailbiting game that was only ended with the final whistle as Saints ran out 14-12 winners.

In and amongst the tit-for-tat and frenetic play, Sky Sports commentator Stuart Pyke mentioned Huddersfield prop Chris Hill after he had made some trademark runs during the second-half.

In doing so, the Sky man revealed that the Giants veteran would not retire at the end of 2023 and that numerous top flight clubs had given him offers.

Pyke said: “Chris Hill will go round again in 2024 and has had a number of offers from around Super League, but will he stay here at Huddersfield?”

In the past year or so, Hill has reinvented himself at the John Smith’s Stadium, earning himself a call-up to Shaun Wane’s England squad for the recent Rugby League World Cup.