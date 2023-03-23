St Helens hold on for a massive 14-12 triumph away at Huddersfield Giants

ST HELENS held on to a two-point lead to run out 14-12 winners against the Huddersfield Giants.
It was nip and tuck in the opening quarter with neither side really looking like they would score until the 28th minute when Konrad Hurrell forced his way through from a Jack Welsby pass. Tommy Makinson converted for a 6-0 lead.
Makinson himself finished brilliantly minutes later off a great Hurrell pass, with the Saints winger converting expertly on the touchline to make it 12-0.
Ashton Golding replied for the Giants with two minutes to go until the break, crashing over from dummy-half. Olly Russell converted to make it 12-6.
Makinson added a penalty shortly after the break before both sides traded big hits and some great defence.
It took until the 65th minute for another try to be scored when Innes Senior was adjudged to have kept hold of the ball despite the attention of Welsby. Russell’s superb conversion made it 14-12 with 14 minutes to go.
Despite all of Huddersfield’s efforts, Saints held on for a 14-12 victory.
Huddersfield Giants
32 Will Pryce
14 Ashton Golding
24 Sam Halsall
4 Kevin Naiqama
25 Innes Senior
3 Esan Marsters
23 Olly Russell
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
17 Owen Trout
12 Chris McQueen
22 Harvey Livett
13 Luke Yates
Substitutes
1 Jake Connor
16 Harry Rushton
18 Seb Ikahihifo
22 Jack Ashworth
Tries: Golding, Senior
Goals: Russell 2/2
St Helens
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
23 Konrad Hurrell
3 Will Hopoate
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
11 Sione Mata’utia
16 Curtis Sironen
19 James Bell
Substitutes
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
17 Agnatius Paasi
22 Sam Royle
Tries: Hurrell, Makinson
Goals: Makinson 3/3