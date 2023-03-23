St Helens hold on for a massive 14-12 triumph away at Huddersfield Giants

ST HELENS held on to a two-point lead to run out 14-12 winners against the Huddersfield Giants.

It was nip and tuck in the opening quarter with neither side really looking like they would score until the 28th minute when Konrad Hurrell forced his way through from a Jack Welsby pass. Tommy Makinson converted for a 6-0 lead.

Makinson himself finished brilliantly minutes later off a great Hurrell pass, with the Saints winger converting expertly on the touchline to make it 12-0.

Ashton Golding replied for the Giants with two minutes to go until the break, crashing over from dummy-half. Olly Russell converted to make it 12-6.

Makinson added a penalty shortly after the break before both sides traded big hits and some great defence.

It took until the 65th minute for another try to be scored when Innes Senior was adjudged to have kept hold of the ball despite the attention of Welsby. Russell’s superb conversion made it 14-12 with 14 minutes to go.

Despite all of Huddersfield’s efforts, Saints held on for a 14-12 victory.

Huddersfield Giants

32 Will Pryce

14 Ashton Golding

24 Sam Halsall

4 Kevin Naiqama

25 Innes Senior

3 Esan Marsters

23 Olly Russell

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

17 Owen Trout

12 Chris McQueen

22 Harvey Livett

13 Luke Yates

Substitutes

1 Jake Connor

16 Harry Rushton

18 Seb Ikahihifo

22 Jack Ashworth

Tries: Golding, Senior

Goals: Russell 2/2

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

23 Konrad Hurrell

3 Will Hopoate

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

11 Sione Mata’utia

16 Curtis Sironen

19 James Bell

Substitutes

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

17 Agnatius Paasi

22 Sam Royle

Tries: Hurrell, Makinson

Goals: Makinson 3/3