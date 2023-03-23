Five potential destinations for Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming in 2024

IT’S most probable that Kruise Leeming will no longer be a Leeds Rhinos player as April looms.

Handing in a release request last week, the Eswatini-born hooker is being heavily linked with a move to the NRL for the remainder of 2023.

However, moving forward into 2024, there is still a chance that Leeming could well find himself elsewhere next season. But, where?

Gold Coast Titans

Rugby League Live has linked Leeming with a move to the Gold Coast Titans for a number of days now – but only for the remainder of 2023. However, everyone knows that if players perform well then they are more likely to be given an extended deal at the end of it. That being said, the Titans are wanting Leeming for the here and now given the injury to their number one hooker Sam Verrills. Whether Leeming can play himself in for another contract – if he does wind up at the Titans – would remain to be seen, but he certainly has the quality.

St George Illawarra Dragons

It’s no secret that St George Illawarra Dragons need a number nine. Anthony Griffin has experimented with the likes of Ben Hunt, Jacob Liddle and Moses Mbye already this season, with results not exactly going their way at present. Bringing in Leeming would certainly shore up that hooker role and provide some much-needed impetus around the ruck area to help St George go forward. The 27-year-old’s running threat would be a major boost for the stagnant Dragons attack.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans have enjoyed some great success with English imports in recent seasons with the likes of Sam Tomkins, Micky McIlorum and Tom Davies – could Leeming be the next? It doesn’t seem too far-fetched with McIlorum nearing the end of his career at 35 years of age whilst Alrix Da Costa is more of an impact bench player. Only 27, Leeming could relocate to the south of France and enjoy a number of years in Perpignan just like Tomkins and McIlorum have done.

St Helens

With James Roby expected to retire at the end of the 2023 Super League season, there is a gap open for an entrenched number nine. With Joey Lussick playing a great role off the bench, it’s unlikely that the Australian will be the number one choice in 2024 so with Leeming in the ranks, it would be a major signing for the reigning champions. Knowing Super League like the back of his hand will enable Leeming to slot straight in and push Saints to go even further in the UK top flight. A partnership between Leeming and Lussick would definitely make mouths water.

Huddersfield Giants

Could Leeming return to his old stomping ground? Jake Connor has done so and stranger things have happened since. With Nathan Peats signing a two-year deal at Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2023 season and Adam O’Brien contracted to the John Smith’s Stadium until the end of 2024, people may be wondering where the space is. However, Peats is 32 and heading towards the twilight of his career whilst O’Brien hasn’t featured on a regular basis under Ian Watson – would Leeming be the missing link for the next five years or so for Ian Watson?