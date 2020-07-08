Huddersfield Giants star shows off incredible lockdown body transformation

Huddersfield forward James Gavet has shown off his own ‘lockdown’ body, after shedding 12 kilos.

The prop took to Instagram to reveal his ripped physique after working hard during Super League’s suspension.

While most people have piled on the pounds during the Covid-19 pandemic, Gavet has gone the opposite way.

He has been active on social media with videos of him home workouts.

And clearly they’ve had the desired effect.

“My first two week of lockdown I just ate whatever and put on 10kgs+,” he said.

“Then I got back to work and now I’m in better shape than before the lockdown.”