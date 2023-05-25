Huddersfield Giants star Tui Lolohea makes future admission after putting to bed contract confusion

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS Tui Lolohea has made an admission on his future as he outlines his destination for 2024.

There had been talk that Lolohea had been out of contract at the John Smith’s Stadium at the end of 2023, however, the Tongan international has clarified his contract situation.

Lolohea has explained that he signed a three-year deal with the Giants ahead of the 2022 season and so will be at Huddersfield in 2024.

“I don’t know where that’s come from (that he’s out of contract),” Lolohea admitted.

“I’ve seen this in the media before, they said that I was off contract and I think someone, Jermaine McGillvary messaged me saying when he was on Sky games saying I was off contract.

“I am definitely not off contract, I signed a three-year contract at Huddersfield.”