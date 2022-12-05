Huddersfield Giants star Will Pryce reveals if he wants Super League return after Newcastle Knights move

HUDDERSFIELD Giants star Will Pryce has revealed whether or not he wants to return to Super League after his Newcastle Knights move was confirmed today.

Pryce, 19, is one of the highest-rated talents in world rugby league and has lit up the English top flight since bursting onto the scene towards the back end of the 2021 Super League season.

Since then, the son of St Helens legend Leon Pryce, has been attracting interest from far and wide with the Knights winning the race for his coveted signature after the likes of Canberra Raiders were said to be interested.

Now, Pryce has outlined that he wants to spend his career in the Australian competition, appearing to rule out a potential return to Super League.

“I want to go over to Australia and spend the rest of my career there,” Pryce told the Daily Telegraph.