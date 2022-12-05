Leigh Leopards star Blake Ferguson reportedly heading for new club

LEIGH Leopards star Blake Ferguson is heading for a new club after Rugby League Live reported that the winger has left the new Super League side.

32-year-old Ferguson was one of Leigh’s most potent attacking threats during the club’s record-breaking 2022 Championship season but has reportedly left the club to return to Australia.

The former Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters star scored 21 tries in 17 games as the Leopards bounced back to the top flight at the first time of asking, but he will play no part in their first season back in the big time.

Zerotackle has reported that Ferguson will return to Australian shores this week following his exit from Leigh on compassionate grounds, with the Australian publication linking seven teams with a potential move for the winger.

The Dolphins, Titans, Manly, North Queensland, Penrith, St George Illawarra and the Roosters have room to add to their squad for 2023, but it remains to be seen if any of those clubs will go in for him.

Ferguson has endured a difficult year to say the least after leaving the Parramatta Eels before joining Japanese rugby union side NEC Green Rockets.

The 32-year-old was then sacked without playing a game after being imprisoned for the possession of cocaine as well as assaulting a patron.