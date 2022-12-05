Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul to leave Super League club at the end of the 2023 season

WIGAN Warriors confirm that Kai Pearce-Paul will leave the Club at the end of the 2023 season.

The 21-year-old will remain for his fourth campaign with Wigan in 2023 before taking up an opportunity in the NRL.

Since arriving at Wigan in 2020, Pearce-Paul has played 38 games for the first team, scoring four tries.

Executive Director, Kris Radlinski: “We are all disappointed to lose Kai.

“Having paid a transfer fee to London Broncos three years ago, our coaches have developed a very raw talent into an international rugby league player.

“We presented Kai with a very attractive and long-term contract. Ultimately, Kai’s desire to go to the NRL was the determining factor.

“Kai is committed to Wigan for the 2023 season before leaving for Australia at the end of the year. He is an impressive young man who has been a pleasure to work with over the past few years.

“We expect a big year from Kai and then we will wish him well on his new adventure.”

Pearce-Paul is widely expected to join Huddersfield Giants star at the Newcastle Knights from 2024 onwards as the NRL club attempts to improve on its dismal 2022 season.