Huddersfield Giants tie young prospect to new contract

Huddersfield Giants hooker George Roby has signed a one-year contract extension to remain at the Super League club until the end of 2023.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his first-team competitive debut for the Giants, though did play senior rugby on loan for North Wales Crusaders last season.

Roby joined Huddersfield from Warrington Wolves ahead of 2021, having previously represented England’s Academy side.

“He’s really matured and developed while he’s been with us, so he’s been rightly rewarded with a new contract,” explained Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson.

“His attitude off the field has improved massively and he’s been driving the players in the right direction and encouraging people to be better. As well as him developing on the field, the big thing for me has been his developing off the field.

“We’ve rewarded that development with a one-year deal and we’ll see where we go from there.”

Roby added: “I feel I’ve come on leaps and bounds since I’ve first come to the club, and I’m enjoying my rugby.”